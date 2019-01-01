Europe is added. Join the newsletter! Sign up here.
Translations, timeline, and more.
Quick Facts
updated: a few seconds ago
(NOTE: Not all countries update at the same time)
|Region
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Serious
|TOTAL
|135,443
|4,973
|69,874
|5,588
|Mainland China
|80,813
|3,176
|64,111
|4,020
|Italy
|15,113
|1016
|1,258
|1,153
|Iran
|10,075
|429
|2,959
|South Korea
|7,979
|67
|510
|Spain
|3,864
|90
|189
|France
|2,876
|61
|12
|129
|Germany
|3,059
|6
|46
|United States
|1,885
|39
|9
|2
|Switzerland
|854
|7
|4
|Norway
|800
|1
|Diamond Princess
|697
|7
|245
|14
|Japan
|690
|19
|59
|29
|Sweden
|687
|1
|Denmark*
|676
|0
|Netherlands
|614
|5
|2
|1
|United Kingdom
|590
|10
|12
|20
|Belgium
|399
|3
|1
|Austria
|361
|1
|4
|Qatar
|262
|0
|Bahrain
|197
|0
|35
|Singapore
|187
|0
|96
|Malaysia
|158
|0
|32
|3
|Australia
|156
|3
|26
|Hong Kong
|132
|4
|75
|2
|Greece
|133
|1
|0
|Iceland
|117
|0
|Czech Republic
|116
|0
|0
|2
|Canada
|109
|1
|11
|Israel
|130
|0
|3
|2
|Finland
|155
|0
|1
|Slovenia
|96
|0
|0
|0
|UAE
|85
|0
|20
|Iraq
|83
|8
|15
|Kuwait
|80
|0
|5
|4
|Egypt
|80
|2
|27
|Portugal
|78
|0
|San Marino
|77
|5
|5
|Brazil
|76
|0
|Thailand
|75
|1
|35
|1
|India
|73
|1
|4
|Ireland
|70
|1
|Lebanon
|68
|3
|Romania
|70
|0
|6
|Saudi Arabia
|62
|0
|1
|Philippines
|52
|5
|2
|1
|Taiwan
|50
|1
|20
|0
|Poland
|58
|1
|0
|2
|Vietnam
|44
|0
|16
|Indonesia
|34
|2
|Russia
|34
|0
|3
|Chile
|33
|0
|Palestine
|31
|0
|0
|0
|Argentina
|31
|1
|Serbia
|31
|0
|1
|Croatia
|27
|0
|1
|Luxembourg
|26
|0
|Georgia
|25
|0
|1
|Algeria
|24
|1
|10
|Costa Rica
|23
|0
|1
|Albania
|23
|1
|Peru
|22
|0
|Pakistan
|21
|0
|2
|Oman
|19
|0
|9
|0
|Ecuador
|19
|0
|Latvia
|17
|0
|South Africa
|16
|0
|Hungary
|19
|0
|0
|Belarus
|21
|0
|3
|Mexico
|12
|0
|4
|1
|Azerbaijan
|11
|1
|3
|Bosnia
|11
|0
|Macau
|10
|0
|6
|Estonia
|41
|0
|0
|Slovakia
|21
|0
|Colombia
|9
|0
|Panama
|27
|1
|Maldives
|8
|0
|Afghanistan
|7
|0
|North Macedonia
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Bulgaria
|7
|1
|0
|Malta
|6
|0
|0
|Tunisia
|13
|0
|Cyprus
|6
|0
|0
|Morocco
|6
|1
|New Zealand
|5
|0
|Dominican Republic
|5
|0
|Paraguay
|6
|0
|1
|Senegal
|10
|0
|0
|Bangladesh
|3
|0
|Lithuania
|3
|0
|Cambodia
|5
|0
|1
|Moldova
|6
|0
|Honduras
|2
|0
|Cameroon
|2
|0
|Nigeria
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|1
|Jamaica
|8
|0
|Togo
|1
|0
|Nepal
|1
|0
|1
|Monaco
|2
|0
|Ukraine
|3
|0
|Jordan
|1
|0
|Andorra
|1
|0
|Armenia
|1
|0
|Liechtenstein
|1
|0
|Bhutan
|1
|0
|Gibraltar
|1
|0
|1
|Vatican City
|1
|0
|Turkey
|1
|0
|Region
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Serious
|TOTAL
|1,885
|39
|8
|0
|Washington
|416
|31
|1
|New York
|328
|0
|0
|California
|247
|3
|1
|Massachusetts
|108
|0
|New Jersey
|29
|1
|Georgia
|31
|1
|Florida
|30
|2
|Illinois
|25
|0
|2
|Oregon
|23
|0
|Iowa
|16
|0
|Pennsylvania
|22
|0
|South Carolina
|12
|0
|Arizona
|9
|0
|1
|Colorado
|49
|0
|Kentucky
|10
|0
|Texas
|36
|0
|Maryland
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|8
|0
|1
|Virginia
|17
|0
|South Dakota
|8
|1
|New Hampshire
|6
|0
|Nevada
|10
|0
|Rhode Island
|5
|0
|Tennessee
|9
|0
|Ohio
|5
|0
|Minnesota
|9
|0
|North Carolina
|15
|0
|Indiana
|12
|0
|Hawaii
|2
|0
|Michigan
|12
|0
|Connecticut
|6
|0
|Vermont
|1
|0
|Utah
|3
|0
|Kansas
|1
|0
|Missouri
|1
|0
|Oklahoma
|4
|0
|Nebraska
|23
|0
|District of Columbia
|10
|0
|Mississippi
|1
|0
|Louisiana
|14
|0
|Grand Princess
|21
|0
|Diamond Princess
|45
|0
|2
|Alabama
|0
|0
|Alaska
|0
|0
|Arkansas
|6
|0
|Delaware
|4
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|New Mexico
|5
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|American Samoa
|0
|0
|Guam
|0
|0
|Northern Mariana Islands
|0
|0
|Puerto Rico
|0
|0
|U.S. Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|TBD
|256
|0
|Region
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Serious
|TOTAL
|29,157
|1,195
|NaN
|Italy
|15,113
|1,016
|1,045
|Spain
|3,864
|90
|189
|Germany
|3,059
|6
|46
|France
|2,876
|61
|12
|Denmark
|785
|0
|1
|Netherlands
|614
|5
|0
|Sweden
|687
|1
|United Kingdom
|590
|8
|18
|Belgium
|399
|3
|1
|Austria
|361
|1
|4
|Finland
|155
|0
|1
|Greece
|133
|1
|0
|Slovenia
|96
|0
|0
|0
|Portugal
|78
|0
|0
|Romania
|70
|0
|6
|Ireland
|70
|1
|0
|Poland
|58
|1
|0
|Croatia
|27
|0
|1
|Luxembourg
|26
|0
|Estonia
|41
|0
|0
|Hungary
|19
|0
|0
|Latvia
|17
|0
|Bulgaria
|7
|1
|0
|Cyprus
|6
|0
|0
|Malta
|6
|0
|0
|Region
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Serious
|TOTAL
|80,813
|3,176
|64,111
|4,020
|Hubei province (includes Wuhan)
|67,786
|3,062
|51,553
|3,948
|Guangdong province
|1,356
|8
|1,296
|5
|Henan province
|1,272
|22
|1,249
|0
|Zhejiang province
|1,215
|1
|1,209
|1
|Hunan province
|1,018
|4
|1,004
|3
|Beijing
|436
|8
|342
|Shanghai
|346
|3
|321
|Other regions
|7,384
|68
|7,137
|Region
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Serious
|TOTAL
|109
|1
|11
|0
|British Columbia
|46
|1
|6
|Ontario
|37
|0
|5
|Alberta
|19
|0
|Quebec
|7
|0
|Manitoba
|0
|0
|Saskatchewan
|0
|0
|Nova Scotia
|0
|0
|New Brunswick
|0
|0
|Newfoundland & Labrador
|0
|0
|Prince Edward Island
|0
|0
|Northwest Territories
|0
|0
|Nunavut
|0
|0
|Yukon
|0
|0
|Region
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Serious
|TOTAL
|156
|3
|26
|0
|New South Wales
|78
|2
|Victoria
|27
|Queensland
|27
|South Australia
|12
|0
|3
|Western Australia
|9
|1
|1
|Northern Territory
|1
|0
|Tasmania
|2
|0
|0
|0
|External territories
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jervis Bay Territory
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Canberra (ACT)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TBD
|0
|0
|22
|0
|Region
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Serious
|TOTAL
|222
|2
|4
|2
|Brasil
|69
|0
|1
|Chile
|23
|0
|Costa Rica
|22
|0
|Argentina
|21
|1
|Ecuador
|17
|0
|Peru
|17
|0
|Panamá
|14
|1
|México
|13
|0
|4
|1
|Colombia
|9
|0
|Rep. Dominicana
|5
|0
|Paraguay
|5
|0
|1
|Cuba
|3
|0
|Bolivia
|2
|0
|Honduras
|2
|0