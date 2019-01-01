Site Update

Europe is added.
Quick Facts

updated: a few seconds ago

(NOTE: Not all countries update at the same time)

135,443

Total Confirmed Cases

4,973

Total Deceased

5,588

Total Serious

69,874

Total Recovered

116195

Total Countries Infected

Global

Recovered: 52%  
Region Confirmed Deceased Recovered Serious
TOTAL 135,443 4,973 69,874 5,588
Mainland China 80,813 3,176 64,111 4,020  
Italy 15,113 1016 1,258 1,153  
Iran 10,075 429 2,959  
South Korea 7,979 67 510  
Spain 3,864 90 189  
France 2,876 61 12 129  
Germany 3,059 6 46  
United States 1,885 39 9 2  
Switzerland 854 7 4  
Norway 800 1  
Diamond Princess 697 7 245 14  
Japan 690 19 59 29  
Sweden 687 1  
Denmark* 676 0  
Netherlands 614 5 2 1  
United Kingdom 590 10 12 20  
Belgium 399 3 1  
Austria 361 1 4  
Qatar 262 0  
Bahrain 197 0 35  
Singapore 187 0 96  
Malaysia 158 0 32 3  
Australia 156 3 26  
Hong Kong 132 4 75 2  
Greece 133 1 0  
Iceland 117 0  
Czech Republic 116 0 0 2  
Canada 109 1 11  
Israel 130 0 3 2  
Finland 155 0 1  
Slovenia 96 0 0 0  
UAE 85 0 20  
Iraq 83 8 15  
Kuwait 80 0 5 4  
Egypt 80 2 27  
Portugal 78 0  
San Marino 77 5 5  
Brazil 76 0  
Thailand 75 1 35 1  
India 73 1 4  
Ireland 70 1  
Lebanon 68 3  
Romania 70 0 6  
Saudi Arabia 62 0 1  
Philippines 52 5 2 1  
Taiwan 50 1 20 0  
Poland 58 1 0 2  
Vietnam 44 0 16  
Indonesia 34 2  
Russia 34 0 3  
Chile 33 0  
Palestine 31 0 0 0  
Argentina 31 1  
Serbia 31 0 1  
Croatia 27 0 1  
Luxembourg 26 0  
Georgia 25 0 1  
Algeria 24 1 10  
Costa Rica 23 0 1  
Albania 23 1  
Peru 22 0  
Pakistan 21 0 2  
Oman 19 0 9 0  
Ecuador 19 0  
Latvia 17 0  
South Africa 16 0  
Hungary 19 0 0  
Belarus 21 0 3  
Mexico 12 0 4 1  
Azerbaijan 11 1 3  
Bosnia 11 0  
Macau 10 0 6  
Estonia 41 0 0  
Slovakia 21 0  
Colombia 9 0  
Panama 27 1  
Maldives 8 0  
Afghanistan 7 0  
North Macedonia 7 0 0 0  
Bulgaria 7 1 0  
Malta 6 0 0  
Tunisia 13 0  
Cyprus 6 0 0  
Morocco 6 1  
New Zealand 5 0  
Dominican Republic 5 0  
Paraguay 6 0 1  
Senegal 10 0 0  
Bangladesh 3 0  
Lithuania 3 0  
Cambodia 5 0 1  
Moldova 6 0  
Honduras 2 0  
Cameroon 2 0  
Nigeria 2 0 0 0  
Sri Lanka 2 0 1  
Jamaica 8 0  
Togo 1 0  
Nepal 1 0 1  
Monaco 2 0  
Ukraine 3 0  
Jordan 1 0  
Andorra 1 0  
Armenia 1 0  
Liechtenstein 1 0  
Bhutan 1 0  
Gibraltar 1 0 1  
Vatican City 1 0  
Turkey 1 0  

USA

Recovered: 0%  
Region Confirmed Deceased Recovered Serious
TOTAL 1,885 39 8 0
Washington 416 31 1  
New York 328 0 0  
California 247 3 1  
Massachusetts 108 0  
New Jersey 29 1  
Georgia 31 1  
Florida 30 2  
Illinois 25 0 2  
Oregon 23 0  
Iowa 16 0  
Pennsylvania 22 0  
South Carolina 12 0  
Arizona 9 0 1  
Colorado 49 0  
Kentucky 10 0  
Texas 36 0  
Maryland 13 0 0 0  
Wisconsin 8 0 1  
Virginia 17 0  
South Dakota 8 1  
New Hampshire 6 0  
Nevada 10 0  
Rhode Island 5 0  
Tennessee 9 0  
Ohio 5 0  
Minnesota 9 0  
North Carolina 15 0  
Indiana 12 0  
Hawaii 2 0  
Michigan 12 0  
Connecticut 6 0  
Vermont 1 0  
Utah 3 0  
Kansas 1 0  
Missouri 1 0  
Oklahoma 4 0  
Nebraska 23 0  
District of Columbia 10 0  
Mississippi 1 0  
Louisiana 14 0  
Grand Princess 21 0  
Diamond Princess 45 0 2  
Alabama 0 0  
Alaska 0 0  
Arkansas 6 0  
Delaware 4 0  
Idaho 0 0  
Maine 0 0  
Montana 0 0  
New Mexico 5 0  
North Dakota 0 0  
West Virginia 0 0  
Wyoming 0 0  
American Samoa 0 0  
Guam 0 0  
Northern Mariana Islands 0 0  
Puerto Rico 0 0  
U.S. Virgin Islands 0 0  
TBD 256 0  

Europe

Recovered: 5%  
Region Confirmed Deceased Recovered Serious
TOTAL 29,157 1,195 NaN
Italy 15,113 1,016 1,045  
Spain 3,864 90 189  
Germany 3,059 6 46  
France 2,876 61 12  
Denmark 785 0 1  
Netherlands 614 5 0  
Sweden 687 1  
United Kingdom 590 8 18  
Belgium 399 3 1  
Austria 361 1 4  
Finland 155 0 1  
Greece 133 1 0  
Slovenia 96 0 0 0  
Portugal 78 0 0  
Romania 70 0 6  
Ireland 70 1 0  
Poland 58 1 0  
Croatia 27 0 1  
Luxembourg 26 0  
Estonia 41 0 0  
Hungary 19 0 0  
Latvia 17 0  
Bulgaria 7 1 0  
Cyprus 6 0 0  
Malta 6 0 0  

China

Recovered: 79%  
Region Confirmed Deceased Recovered Serious
TOTAL 80,813 3,176 64,111 4,020
Hubei province (includes Wuhan) 67,786 3,062 51,553 3,948  
Guangdong province 1,356 8 1,296 5  
Henan province 1,272 22 1,249 0  
Zhejiang province 1,215 1 1,209 1  
Hunan province 1,018 4 1,004 3  
Beijing 436 8 342  
Shanghai 346 3 321  
Other regions 7,384 68 7,137  

Canada

Recovered: 10%  
Region Confirmed Deceased Recovered Serious
TOTAL 109 1 11 0
British Columbia 46 1 6  
Ontario 37 0 5  
Alberta 19 0  
Quebec 7 0  
Manitoba 0 0  
Saskatchewan 0 0  
Nova Scotia 0 0  
New Brunswick 0 0  
Newfoundland & Labrador 0 0  
Prince Edward Island 0 0  
Northwest Territories 0 0  
Nunavut 0 0  
Yukon 0 0  

Australia

Recovered: 17%  
Region Confirmed Deceased Recovered Serious
TOTAL 156 3 26 0
New South Wales 78 2  
Victoria 27  
Queensland 27  
South Australia 12 0 3  
Western Australia 9 1 1  
Northern Territory 1 0  
Tasmania 2 0 0 0  
External territories 0 0 0 0  
Jervis Bay Territory 0 0 0 0  
Canberra (ACT) 0 0 0 0  
TBD 0 0 22 0  

LatinAmerica

Recovered: 2%  
Region Confirmed Deceased Recovered Serious
TOTAL 222 2 4 2
Brasil 69 0 1  
Chile 23 0  
Costa Rica 22 0  
Argentina 21 1  
Ecuador 17 0  
Peru 17 0  
Panamá 14 1  
México 13 0 4 1  
Colombia 9 0  
Rep. Dominicana 5 0  
Paraguay 5 0 1  
Cuba 3 0  
Bolivia 2 0  
Honduras 2 0  